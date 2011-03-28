Cardinal Donald Wuerl

“I served as Bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh from February 1988 until May 2006, when I became the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington.

Children are a precious gift entrusted to us by God. The sexual abuse of children by some members of the Catholic Church has been a terrible tragedy. The physical, mental, and spiritual damage inflicted upon the most vulnerable among us is a grave wrong and, to the extent possible, must be righted. The Church can never express enough our deep sorrow and contrition for the abuse and also for the failure by some to respond as promptly and completely as they should have when it came to light. I continue to offer my apologies, my prayers, and my resolve that I will use whatever power I may have to ensure that no children will suffer because of those to whom they are trusted for care and guidance.

The Church in the United States has attempted to confront child sexual abuse, taking responsibility for the wrongs of the past and committing to doing all that we can to prevent the tragedy of abuse from happening again. Over the past three decades, bishops in the United States have put in place strict requirements for reporting allegations to civil authorities because we recognize that abuse is not only a sin, but also a serious crime.

While I served as Bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and as our understanding of child sexual abuse increased, the Diocese worked to strengthen our response and repeatedly amended the Diocese’s safeguards and policies. The Diocese worked to meet or exceed the requirements of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the reporting requirements of Pennsylvania law. We showed pastoral concern by reaching out to victims and their families, while reporting allegations to the authorities so they could investigate crimes. The Diocese’s goal was to be transparent and accountable to the public, and to our faithful, for what had occurred within the Church.

To fulfill the Gospel teachings it is necessary that we repent, not only so that we receive the Lord’s pardon, but also so that those who have been harmed by these failures might be healed. In attempting to heal and restore, we must remember that the abusive behavior of individuals does not destroy the value of the Church or her teachings.”