Cardinal Donald Wuerl
Facts on Child Protection under Cardinal Wuerl
On August 14th, 2018, the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania released a report regarding sexual abuse allegations against Catholic priests in Pennsylvania. The following information highlights the child protection efforts of Cardinal Donald Wuerl during his tenure as the Bishop of Pittsburgh, from 1988 to 2006, and provides additional context not included in the report on Cardinal Wuerl’s work as a longtime advocate and voice on this issue.
Please check back for additional information.
“I served as Bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh from February 1988 until May 2006, when I became the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington.
Children are a precious gift entrusted to us by God. The sexual abuse of children by some members of the Catholic Church has been a terrible tragedy. The physical, mental, and spiritual damage inflicted upon the most vulnerable among us is a grave wrong and, to the extent possible, must be righted. The Church can never express enough our deep sorrow and contrition for the abuse and also for the failure by some to respond as promptly and completely as they should have when it came to light. I continue to offer my apologies, my prayers, and my resolve that I will use whatever power I may have to ensure that no children will suffer because of those to whom they are trusted for care and guidance.
The Church in the United States has attempted to confront child sexual abuse, taking responsibility for the wrongs of the past and committing to doing all that we can to prevent the tragedy of abuse from happening again. Over the past three decades, bishops in the United States have put in place strict requirements for reporting allegations to civil authorities because we recognize that abuse is not only a sin, but also a serious crime.
While I served as Bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and as our understanding of child sexual abuse increased, the Diocese worked to strengthen our response and repeatedly amended the Diocese’s safeguards and policies. The Diocese worked to meet or exceed the requirements of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the reporting requirements of Pennsylvania law. We showed pastoral concern by reaching out to victims and their families, while reporting allegations to the authorities so they could investigate crimes. The Diocese’s goal was to be transparent and accountable to the public, and to our faithful, for what had occurred within the Church.
To fulfill the Gospel teachings it is necessary that we repent, not only so that we receive the Lord’s pardon, but also so that those who have been harmed by these failures might be healed. In attempting to heal and restore, we must remember that the abusive behavior of individuals does not destroy the value of the Church or her teachings.”
Read About How Then-Bishop Wuerl’s Zero Tolerance Policy was Shaped
Zero tolerance for abuse: Pittsburgh Bishop Donald Wuerl’s approach to abuse survivors was, ‘I’m their bishop, and I need to respond to their pain’
November 23, 2016
History of Cardinal Wuerl’s Stance
-
Correcting What the PA Attorney General Would Not
August 14, 2018
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Office coordinates efforts at keeping children safe
August 25, 2015
-
-
-
Other Information & Resources
-
Cardinal Wuerl on the Pittsburgh Diocese Principles on Child Protection
-
Grand Jury: Cardinal Donald William Wuerl’s Statement in Response to 40th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury [PDF]
-
Response of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to the Report of the 40th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury [PDF]
-
-
-